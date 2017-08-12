After five seasons of often hair-raising insanity, it's kind of nice that Orphan Black ended in such peace.

While the first half of the BBC America drama featured brutal murders and a lot of blood, the second half was surprisingly calm. Serene, even. All of the clones we know seem to have found a nice neolution-free life, and all the clones we don't know will soon be vaccinated against that disease that kills clones. All is well in clone world, but of course it took some serious strife to get there.

The finale picked up where the last episode left off, with Helena's water breaking just as she and Sarah were trying to escape from Coady and the dying Westmoreland. Coady eventually tracked Helena down, alone on the basement floor, and while Coady tried to help with the delivery, Helena grabbed a screwdriver and rammed it into her throat.