Matt Baier wants nothing but the best for Amber Portwood.

The Teen Mom OG stars, whose on-again off-again relationship is documented on the MTV reality series, were officially broken up as of late June. Portwood revealed in an interview with Dr. Drew that the pair were not living together anymore and not interested in getting back together, though still talking because (in her words), "love just doesn't shut off like that."

Now it appears Amber has moved on, as video recently surfaced of the reality star canoodling and kissing an unidentified man while filming the new series of Teen Mom OG. So how does Baier feel about his former fiancé's possible new boyfriend?

He's taking the high road.