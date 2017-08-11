Michael Parmelee/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Olivia Benson's world is about to get turned on its head thanks to a very famous face. E! News has confirmed Brooke Shields will recur on season 19 of Law & Order: SVU in a role that will shake up Benson's (Mariska Hargitay) world.
No other details have been announced about the role, but we can wildly speculate right now. Will she be Benson's new lover? Viewers saw the character break up with Tucker (Robert John Burke) during season 18 and she doesn't exactly have the greatest track record with men, maybe this is why…
Could she be somehow related to Noah, Benson's adopted son? Or is she Benson's new boss? A new member of the SVU squad? Benson had a brother she wasn't exactly aware of, what if there's a sister? Could she be the new villain a la Pablo Schreiber's William Lewis?
"I play a very different character from any I have ever played," Shields said in a statement. "I'm excited to stir the SVU pot a bit."
The Hollywood Reporter originally broke the news of Shield's casting. Her other credits include Suddenly Susan, The Blue Lagoon and the upcoming Daisy Winters.
Season 19 will also see Philip Winchester move over from Chicago Justice. He'll be playing the same character, Peter Stone, the son of Law & Order's Benjamin Stone (Michael Moriarty). Expect to see him midway through the season on SVU where he'll be an ADA in New York. Law & Order: SVU's new showrunner is Chicago Justice's Michael Chernuchin.
Law & Order SVU airs Wednesdays, 9 p.m. on NBC. Season 19 premieres Wednesday, Sept. 27.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)