The cuteness continues with Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence.
E! News had learned in February that the Dancing With the Stars pro and the actor are dating again following a 2008 split. Last month, they vacationed together in the Caribbean and shared adorable photos and videos from their trip. They stayed at the Sandals LaSource Grenada resort.
On Thursday, the two went on a romantic and musical date; they attended Ed Sheeran's concert at Staples Center in Los Angeles. The two were spotted showing sweet PDA at a gathering at a private VIP suite at the venue's HYDE Lounge, hosted by Sandals Resorts.
Burke and Lawrence loaded up on mac and cheese, hot wings, hot dogs and BBQ sliders at the buffet. He served her, stacking items on her plate, and the two also enjoyed what appeared to be vodka sodas with limes.
Vivien Best / Getty Images
The two sat at a table with actor Gilles Marini, his daughter Juliana and his friends. He and Burke were partners on Dancing With the Stars season eight in 2009.
Amazing! @edsheeran is standing alone on stage. Completely alone and he's killing it. Icing on the cake: @CherylBurke is watching with us:) pic.twitter.com/Vh8MX51JZc— Gilles Marini (@GillesMarini) August 11, 2017
So great seeing you and your beautiful family as always! Miss you partner!! ???— Cheryl Burke (@CherylBurke) August 11, 2017
Vivien Best / Getty Images
Burke and Lawrence mostly kept to themselves and showed some PDA throughout the evening. As Sheeran performed his song "The A Team," Burke turned the flashlight on her phone and waved it back and forth and also recorded video. She was also seen putting her arm around her beau and her head on his shoulder. He then ate a Rice Krispie Treat while she nibbled on a caramel apple.
As Sheeran performed his song "Don't," Lawrence put his arm around Burke, then scooted closer to her and rubbed her knee. The two also whispered in each other's ears and looked at their phones throughout the show. They left after 9 p.m., about an hour before the concert ended.
Vivien Best / Getty Images
Marini and his daughter danced together while Sheeran performed "Photograph." He then wrapped her in his sweater when she got cold.
Other celebs spotted at HYDE included Sharon Stone, Ashley Greene and fiancé Paul Khoury, Malin Akerman, Kyle Richards, who was seen drinking one of the lounge's signature drinks, and Christina Milan.