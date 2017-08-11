Amber Heard and Elon Musk want to make one thing clear—everything is ok.
While the couple has since called it quits on their private romance, the duo are making a joint effort to set any stories straight. "Having read recent articles about our relationship, we would like to speak for ourselves," they said in a joint statement issued Friday to E! News. "The distance has been really tough on our relationship, because we haven't been able to see each other much. All relationships have their ups and downs, of course."
If there was any doubt about how they feel about each other today, the actress and tech mogul are making every effort to reiterate they are not on bad terms.
Rejecting any speculation, they continued, "People occasionally send out speculation, which has no basis in fact, without our knowledge, believing that that they have our best interests in mind. Sometimes, other agendas are at work. It can get a little weird... However, we would like to state directly thatwe have the utmost respect for one another, and it would be troubling if anyone had the impression that we thought otherwise," they continued.
As the statement finished, they reminded fans that they were just like every other couple.
"As a closing note, it is worth bearing in mind that events are always amplified and dramatized in a high profile relationship, whether the people involved like it or not (and we definitely don't)," the pair concluded. "The reality is that this is just a normal relationship with a giant magnifying glass applied."
Though they never spoke publicly about each other while they were dating, they've made it a priority to address the public multiple times about their relationship status. A few days after the news broke, Musk commented on his ex-girlfriends Instagram account, writing, "Btw, just to clear up some of the press storm this weekend, although Amber and I did break up, we are still friends, remain close and love one another."
The Aquaman actress followed suit with another comment on her Instagram feed, reiterating that while they are famous figures, they are still human.
"Being in the public eye means having to explain yourself to so many people, so much of the time. In this case, I'd like to remain more quiet," she captioned a photo of a pool with flowers spelling out "love" and "joy."
"Although we have broken up, Elon and I care deeply for one another and remain close. Thank you for the continued support, respect, and privacy during these difficult, very human times."
People was first to report the statement.