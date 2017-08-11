Amber Heard & Elon Musk Set the Record Straight About Their Split: "Just a Normal Relationship With a Giant Magnifying Glass"
Taylor Swift 's former bodyguard Greg Dent testified in court Friday that he witnessed David Mueller's hand going under the singer's skirt at a meet-and-greet, echoing her accusation that led to the former radio DJ's firing and a legal battle.
The 27-year-old pop star maintains that backstage at one of her 2013 concerts, Mueller grabbed her butt under her dress while they posed for a photo along with his girlfriend. The 55-year-old denies her allegations and adds that they cost him his job. He is suing Swift for $3 million in damages. She is countersuing him for assault and battery and is asking for just $1 in damages. A trial over both lawsuits began earlier this week.
Dent testified that at the meet-and-greet, he was standing to the side, close to five feet away from Swift, Mueller and his girlfriend, and was able to view their backsides.
"His hand went under her skirt," he said. "I did not see his hand touch her physically; I saw his hand under her skirt. She reacted, pushed her skirt down and moved over closer to [Mueller's girlfriend]. So in my opinion, I knew he touched her."
Dent said he saw the back part of Swift's skirt move.
"I didn't sense danger," he added. He went up and after he touched her and then I thought that was inappropriate...I thought it was a violation of her body."
He also said he did not confront Mueller.
"I moved forward to the front and looked at Ms. Swift," he said. "She continued on with the meet-and-greet and since she didn't give me any indication to do anything, I stood off to the side. I know what I saw but I didn't do anything because she said that sometimes I was a little too mean."
"I am sure she would have said something if she wanted me to intervene," he added.
Mueller's attorney noted that Dent did not say anything to the DJ at the time.
"Because [Swift] stayed there to finish the meet-and-greet," Dent replied. "She continued with the photo. So no, I didn't go and jump in in front of the photo...my focus was on her. I looked at her to see if she was looking at me and wanted me to move in and she proceeded with the picture."
"I was always of the opinion that she was too fan-friendly," he later testified. "She would stop for them under any circumstance...too fan-friendly for me."
Swift had testified Thursday that Mueller grabbed her "bare ass cheek" during the photo op.
"It was a very shocking thing that has never happened to me before," she said. "This was not something I had ever dealt with. I got as far away from him as I possibly could."
Mueller's attorney asked her if she was critical of Dent for allowing someone to grope her.
"No, I am critical of your client sticking his hand under my skirt and grabbing my ass," Swift replied, in a comment that has since gone viral.
Swift's mother Andrea testified Wednesday that the singer told her, "Mom, a guy just grabbed my ass in the meet-and-greet.'" The singer's mom broke down in tears as she recalled what her daughter told her about her initial response.
"She couldn't believe that after he grabbed her, that she thanked them for being there," she said. "It was just destroying her that she said that...as a parent it made me question why I taught her to be so polite in that moment."