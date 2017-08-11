Attention Harmonizers! Fifth Harmony just dropped the official music video for their new song "Angel" and we are even more "down" for this one.

Just a day after releasing the track, the girl group unexpectedly revealed the music video Friday morning. Needless to say, the ladies are excited. "Yassssssss," member Normani Kordei tweeted after the official release of the new visual.

Directed by David Camarena, the video features members Kordei, Dinah Jane, Lauren Jauregui and Ally Brooke in an entirely new light. With flashing images and dark, neon lighting, the ladies are bringing hip-hop influences to this "Who said I was an angel?" hit.