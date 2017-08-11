Amber Heard & Elon Musk Set the Record Straight About Their Split: "Just a Normal Relationship With a Giant Magnifying Glass"
As if being an award-winning country singer weren't enough, Carrie Underwood has taken on a second job—crime fighting!
The 34-year-old recently posted three overwhelmingly adorable photos on Instagram of her husband, Nashville Predators captain Mike Fisher, and son Isaiah Fisher getting ready for bed, but it was not your average bedtime routine. The family suited up to play superheroes from the Disney Junior show PJ Masks. Somewhere between brushing their teeth and flossing they found the time to save the world.
"Just a typical Thursday night at the Fisher house...featuring Catboy, Gekko and Owlette! It's time to be a hero! #PJMasks" the singer wrote. The children's show features three friends who are normal kids by day and fight crime by night.
The 2-year-old looked giddy as he played hero while mom and dad looked like they were having just as much fun. The couple recently celebrated seven years of marriage this July.
"Celebrating 7 years with this amazing man. How am I so blessed to share this life with you, @mfisher1212 ?" Underwood penned. "Here's to so many more years and memories together..."
If this is just a Thursday, we can't wait to see what the family thinks up for Halloween!