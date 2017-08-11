Amber Heard & Elon Musk Set the Record Straight About Their Split: "Just a Normal Relationship With a Giant Magnifying Glass"
Day 2 of Kylie Jenner's 20th birthday celebrations were more family-friendly and filled with cuteness.
Sister Khloe Kardashian posted on her Snapchat Thursday a video of a small gathering of their loved ones, which also includes Kim Kardashian holding her 1 and 1/2-year-old son Saint West, Kendall Jenner holding brother Rob Kardashian's 9-month-old daughter Dream Kardashian, and mom Kris Jenner, who hosted the celebration in her home. In the sweet clip, the group sings "Happy Birthday" to Kylie, who is holding a friend's toddler daughter.
The women's grandmother and Kris' mother Mary Jo also attended the party, which featured a purple and white birthday cake and other sweet treats.
Kris, Kylie, Kendall, Kim, Saint, Dream and Zoe celebrating Kylie's birthday at Kris' house yesterday pic.twitter.com/7lDkuJaZoE— Kardashian Pedia (@Kardashianpedia) August 11, 2017
BACKGRID
BACKGRID
Also Thursday, Kylie, boyfriend Travis Scott, Khloe and boyfriend Tristan Thompson and other friends were photographed leaving a movie theater near their Los Angeles homes. The group watched Halle Berry's new thriller, Kidnap.
The celebrations were notably toned down from Kylie's first 20th birthday bash, a surprise party held Wednesday.
Scott, Tristan, her adult family members and other pals attended the event, which featured an ice sculpture of what appeared to be Kylie's naked body.
Watch a brand new episode of Life of Kylie Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!