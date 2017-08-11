Kylie Jenner's Family Serenades Her for 20th Birthday and Dream and Saint Are Just the Cutest

Day 2 of Kylie Jenner's 20th birthday celebrations were more family-friendly and filled with cuteness.

Sister Khloe Kardashian posted on her Snapchat Thursday a video of a small gathering of their loved ones, which also includes Kim Kardashian holding her 1 and 1/2-year-old son Saint WestKendall Jenner holding brother Rob Kardashian's 9-month-old daughter Dream Kardashian, and mom Kris Jenner, who hosted the celebration in her home. In the sweet clip, the group sings "Happy Birthday" to Kylie, who is holding a friend's toddler daughter.

The women's grandmother and Kris' mother Mary Jo also attended the party, which featured a purple and white birthday cake and other sweet treats.

Also Thursday, Kylie, boyfriend Travis Scott, Khloe and boyfriend Tristan Thompson and other friends were photographed leaving a movie theater near their Los Angeles homes. The group watched Halle Berry's new thriller, Kidnap.

The celebrations were notably toned down from Kylie's first 20th birthday bash, a surprise party held Wednesday.

Scott, Tristan, her adult family members and other pals attended the event, which featured an ice sculpture of what appeared to be Kylie's naked body.

