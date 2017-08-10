Here's some million dollar baby news!

Million Dollar Listing star Fredrik Eklund and his husband, artist Derek Kaplan, are expecting twins (a boy and a girl) via surrogacy. The real estate mogul shared the wonderful news on Instagram Thursday evening with a heartfelt post.

"We've been blessed two times over - we're six months pregnant with twins, a boy and a girl!" he captioned a celebratory photo of the couple kissing in front of the Eiffel Tower. "It was important for us to take the time to keep the news for ourselves, but now we are ready to celebrate all the love."

He continued, "We thank you for supporting us in this journey and your well wishes.... We are finally going to be dads! Finally! #grateful"

Fredrik and Derek, who wed in 2013, have long documented their desire to become parents on the hit Bravo series. Unfortunately, in 2015, they suffered major heartbreak when a previous surrogate miscarried.