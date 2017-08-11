Whether it's your first or fourth—or you're expecting two at once—the arrival of a baby is a milestone event.
So if you can...why not ponder the major life changes ahead while lying on a beach, mocktail in hand?
That's certainly how many expectant celebrities are getting ready for parenthood these days, by taking advantage of the let's-just-pack-and-go freedom while they have it and jetting off somewhere warm to indulge in a babymoon. (Or driving, in case you're babymooning after the no-fly cutoff. Malibu is right there, and Palm Springs, San Diego and Santa Barbara are a quick ride away from L.A., and of course New York has the Hamptons nearby...)
Now, if it were exactly like a honeymoon, that would mean the parents would be jetting off with their babies after they've been born. But just because the term is a bit of a misnomer doesn't mean it hasn't caught on like wildfire.
"Babymooning and pretending my blended lemonade is a margarita," Lauren Conrad mused in March, drink in hand on the beach, as she awaited the birth of her first child—Liam James Tell, born July 5—with husband William Tell.
While the reality star turned designer, author and lifestyle blogger was about six months along at the time, her former Hills co-star Audrina Patridgegot going with her babymooning early, and understandably so since she and fiancé Corey Bohan headed to Australia (that's a loooong flight from L.A., pregnant or not) last January to catch summertime in the Southern Hemisphere. Then, not wanting the Northern Hemisphere to feel left out, they enjoyed couple time in Hawaii that April while in town for Audrina's baby sister Samantha Patridge's 21st birthday.
Also doubling up on the babymoon destinations were Beyoncé and Jay-Z(one locale for each twin, of course), who took off for French Polynesia this spring for five nights, staying in one of those picturesque villas that's perched in the water and only accessible by boat—$1,300-per-night accommodations at the InterContinental Bora Bora Resort and Thalasso Spa.
Then it was off to Teti'aroa Island, where they spent a few nights at the Brando Resort, so named after the island's late owner Marlon Brando.
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher also picked French Polynesia, namelyLe Taha'a Island Resort & Spa, as a fitting spot to spend some of their final time as a family of two before daughter Wyatt arrived in 2015.
PRIMADONNA/GEMAIRA/Splash News
The Caribbean offers a host of island paradises to choose from as well: Rachel Bilson and Hayden Christensenspent days getting away from it all (minus a couple of photographers) in Barbados in 2014 before daughter Briar Rose was born.
Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey enjoyed St. Lucia before the first of their three kids arrived.
Carlos PenaVega and pregnant wife Alexa PenaVega memorably captured a sunset at sea while aboard Royal Caribbean's Allure of the Seas cruise ship last year. So inspired they were by their travels, upon their return to port (and a few months later), they welcomed son Ocean King PenaVega.
Since it's just five hours from LAX, Hawaii remains a popular destination for West Coasters when it comes to a quick jaunt.
Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green, who got married in Hawaii and have made it a point to vacation there whenever possible, returned for a babymoon while she was pregnant with their third child. Since they were just months removed from having filed for divorce, the trip served as more than a romantic getaway—symbolic renewal in their favorite place awaited as well!
Expectant parents John Legend and Chrissy Teigenspent Christmas 2015 in Kauai before heading off to "a far off land" to ring in the new year. Best of luck to the still pregnant Jade Roper, who looked to be having the time of her life in Hawaii last month with Tanner Tolbert. And not every babymoon has to be a couples-only affair—Emily Blunt and John Krasinski brought Bradley Cooper along with them!
And even if there won't be any more babymooning in the future with that particular spouse, Hawaii always leaves an impression.
Naya Riverababymooned there with then-husband Ryan Dorsey, couples meditation and strolling on the beach being the order of the day at the time, and she's since been back post-split. Hilary Duff and Mike Comriealso enjoyed their Hawaiian babymoon enough that they took son Luca to Maui for a family vacation last year, about a week after signing their divorce papers.
FAMEFLYNET
Mexico is also relatively nearby, and full of luxurious resort options. The convenience combined with stunning scenery and fabulous service prompted Stacy Keibler and husband Jared Pobre to head to Cancún, Kate Hudson and Matt Bellamy to enjoy Punta Mita and Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutlerto prepare for having their first child in Cabo San Lucas. Also in on the babymoon trend were Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian, who recently gear up for first-time parenthood in Playa del Carmen.
Doing Europe à deux is also a popular choice—lots to do there—with Portofino, Mykonos, Ibiza and Porto Cervo being at the top of the list for their stunning views and balmy, babymoon-friendly climates.
Of course, not everyone goes to the beach...
When they were just a wild, childless couple, Kate Middleton and Prince William babymooned in Mustique, in the West Indies. With Prince George in tow the following year, the family of soon-to-be four hung out at the royal family's Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire, Scotland. The queen and Prince Philip were not there at the time, though, so...
Par-taaaay!
But no matter the destination, love in the sun (or under the gray skies of Scotland) is all you need for a babymoon to swoon over.