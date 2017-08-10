There are officially no more teenagers in the Jenner family!

Kylie Jenner turned 20 on Thursday, and celebrated the occasion the night before with a small gathering of family and friends. Plus, a giant ice sculpture of herself. The reality star and business woman is well on her way to becoming a billionaire, thanks to her multi-million dollar makeup company, and she definitely celebrated like one.

Kylie had an ice sculpture resembling her booty—yep, that happened—and a chocolate fountain and birthday cake. But, her best presents may have come from her boyfriend Travis Scott. The rapper spoiled his lady with a diamond necklace and a full-string orchestra on the morning of her birthday.