Branded: Breezy Tops

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

When it's hotter than hell outside, the last thing you want is to be wearing something skin-tight.

But just because you're opting for something a little looser doesn't mean you have to sacrifice any semblance of a silhouette. Yes: loose-fitting tops that are still sexy are out there. And you don't have to box yourself into one type of shirt either. So whether you're more of a silky cami kind of girl, or an off-the-shoulder type of lady, we have the option for you.

There really are no rules when it comes to summer tops. 

Just think: easy and breezy! 

Branded: Breezy Tops

Topshop

Topshop Broderie Striped Bardot Top, $55

Branded: Breezy Tops

Alice + Olivia

Alice + Olivia Harmon Satin-Crepe Camisole, $210

Branded: Breezy Tops

Dorothy Perkins

Dorothy Perkins Only Navy Bird Print Shell Top, $39

Branded: Breezy Tops

River Island

River Island Plus Pink Stripe Bow Shoulder Cami Top, $36

Branded: Breezy Tops

Jonathan Cohen

Jonathan Cohen Loose-Fit Camisole Top, $368

Branded: Breezy Tops

P.A.R.O.S.H.

P.A.R.O.S.H. Loose-Fit Vest Top, $234

Branded: Breezy Tops

BCBG Max Azria

BCBG Max Azria Floral-Print Tank Top, $138

Branded: Breezy Tops

Place Nationale

Place Nationale Le Cannet One-Shoulder Lace and Cotton-Poplin Top, $330

Branded: Breezy Tops

Topshop

Topshop Embroidered Swing Camisole Top, $60

Branded: Breezy Tops

Dorothy Perkins

Dorothy Perkins DP Curve Green Striped Ruffle T-Shirt, $35

Branded: Breezy Tops

See By Chloe

See By Chloe Off-the-Shoulder Broderie Anglaise Cotton-Poplin Top, $115

Branded: Breezy Tops

Topshop

Topshop Petite Choker Acid Stripe T-Shirt, $38

Branded: Breezy Tops

H&M

H&M Short Jersey Top, $10

See, breezy but flattering tops do exist. 

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

