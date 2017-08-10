Heidi Montag wants to clear her name in the whole Lauren Conrad feud...10 years after the demise of their friendship.

Any fans of The Hills would recall that fateful "You know what you did!" moment during the season three premiere. Essentially, it all went down in a club where Lauren blamed Heidi for spreading a rumor about her having a sex tape with then-boyfriend Jason Wahler.

Fast forward 10 years (the episode aired in April 2007), and although Spencer Pratt has taken the blame for the rumor, Heidi feels the moment continues to create a "misconception" in how people perceive her.