When Your Summer Highlights Grow Out, Do This

As summer comes to an end, your hair will most likely need a refresh.
The sunny weather and cheerful attitude of the season calls for brighter tresses, from Khloe Kardashian's bronde to the "Rachel" to Taraji P. Henson's two-tone cut. It's perfect for those beach trips and day parties, but as the months go on, your natural hair color slowly starts to peek out, reminding you that fall in upon us.
How do you deal with your roots, especially if you don't want to pay for costly upkeep? The answer to your fall 'do can be answered by Miami-based pro Gabriel Samra. The hairstylist, whose client roster includes style influencer Chiara Ferragni, Paulina Goto and Maite Perroni, has built a reputation on his ability to transform color-treated hair.
When clients step into the salon, "I look at the area surrounding the pupil of the eye," Gabriel revealed to E! News. "The tone you find in that area is usually the complementing tone for your skin whether it is warm or cool. After this, I analyze the condition of the hair (texture, dryness, porosity and length). Finally, I let my imagination fly and visualize how I see the final look on my client."
But, wait, what if you can't make it to his salon? What do you do with your hair? You have options.
#1 Bang it!
"BANGS! A must," he noted.
Michael Stewart/Getty Images
#2 Layer it!
"Lots of layers in the front area create movement and a way to hide new growth," he told us.
Oleg Nikishin/Epsilon/Getty Images
#3 Undo it!
According to the beauty pro, "Undone hairstyles are the best styles to wear for new growth, whether you pick up your hair in a ponytail or a low bun for a fun relaxed look." Easy enough, right?
Transitioning into fall just got much easier!