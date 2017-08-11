When Your Summer Highlights Grow Out, Do This

As summer comes to an end, your hair will most likely need a refresh.

The sunny weather and cheerful attitude of the season calls for brighter tresses, from Khloe Kardashian's bronde to the "Rachel" to Taraji P. Henson's two-tone cut. It's perfect for those beach trips and day parties, but as the months go on, your natural hair color slowly starts to peek out, reminding you that fall in upon us.

How do you deal with your roots, especially if you don't want to pay for costly upkeep? The answer to your fall 'do can be answered by Miami-based pro Gabriel Samra. The hairstylist, whose client roster includes style influencer Chiara Ferragni, Paulina Goto and Maite Perroni, has built a reputation on his ability to transform color-treated hair.