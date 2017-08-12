Gotham/GC Images
Here comes the (almost) bride!
The Bachelorette's Rachel Lindsay accepted a proposal—from contestant Bryan Abasolo—and is now wearing white. Go figure.
The reality star's LWD (little white dress) has some pretty sweet details like a small frayed trim outlining the waist, neckline and skirt of the Cinq à Sept number. More exciting than its femme features? The fact it's now 40 percent off (and don't worry, this one also doesn't weigh 30 pounds).
Now because its current price of $237 (which was $395) might still be a little steep, we've rounded up some suitable options below so you can get the look for less.
Keep scrolling to pick your fav. Then add to cart.
One-Shoulder Dress, Was: $70, Now: $40
Neri Latticed Stretch-Crepe and Mesh Mini Dress, Was: $385, Now: $116
Strap Back Knit Dress, Was: $100, Now: $60
Daydream Lace Mini Dress, Was: $264, Now: $185
Clementine Crepe Mini Dress, Was: $425, Now: $185
Open-Work Trim Dress, Was: $60, Now: $30
Cotton-Poplin Mini Dress, Was: $345, Now: $145
Boutique Bailey Corded Lace Bodycon Dress, Was: $52, Now: $38
Sofie Crepe Dress, Was: $348, Now: $174
Jules Dress, Was: $160, Now: $36
Cutout Denim Mini Dress, Was: $395, Now: $198
They're perfect for an end of summer soirée!
Now all you need to do is throw one.