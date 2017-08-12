Saturday Savings: Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay's LWD Is 40% Off

ESC: Rachel Lindsay

Gotham/GC Images

Here comes the (almost) bride! 

The Bachelorette's Rachel Lindsay accepted a proposal—from contestant Bryan Abasolo—and is now wearing white. Go figure.

The reality star's LWD (little white dress) has some pretty sweet details like a small frayed trim outlining the waist, neckline and skirt of the Cinq à Sept number. More exciting than its femme features? The fact it's now 40 percent off (and don't worry, this one also doesn't weigh 30 pounds).

Now because its current price of $237 (which was $395) might still be a little steep, we've rounded up some suitable options below so you can get the look for less.

Keep scrolling to pick your fav. Then add to cart.

Shop the Look

ESC: Little White Dress

H&M

One-Shoulder Dress, Was: $70, Now: $40

ESC: Little White Dress

Elizabeth and James

Neri Latticed Stretch-Crepe and Mesh Mini Dress, Was: $385, Now: $116

ESC: Little White Dress

Topshop

Strap Back Knit Dress, Was: $100, Now: $60

ESC: Little White Dress

Keepsake

Daydream Lace Mini Dress, Was: $264, Now: $185

ESC: Little White Dress

Rag & Bone

Clementine Crepe Mini Dress, Was: $425, Now: $185

ESC: Little White Dress

Mango

Open-Work Trim Dress, Was: $60, Now: $30

ESC: Little White Dress

See by Chloé

Cotton-Poplin Mini Dress, Was: $345, Now: $145

ESC: Little White Dress

Boohoo

Boutique Bailey Corded Lace Bodycon Dress, Was: $52, Now: $38

ESC: Little White Dress

Alice + Olivia

Sofie Crepe Dress, Was: $348, Now: $174

ESC: Little White Dress

NBD

Jules Dress, Was: $160, Now: $36

ESC: Little White Dress

T by Alexander Wang

Cutout Denim Mini Dress, Was: $395, Now: $198

They're perfect for an end of summer soirée! 

Now all you need to do is throw one.

