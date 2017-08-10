Ryan Murphy and co. have changed their minds yet again.

After switching the air order of The Assassination of Gianni Versace and Katrina, the minds behind American Crime Story have decided to go a different direction with Katrina all together, E! News has confirmed. Originally, this installment in the franchise was to based on the book The Great Deluge: Hurricane Katrina, New Orleans, and the Mississippi Gulf Coast by Douglas Brinkley, dealing broadly with the American government at the time. Dennis Quaid had signed on to play George W. Bush, while Annette Bening was playing the Louisiana governor and Matthew Broderick was set to play the director of FEMA.

Now, a day after FX Networks CEO John Landgraf admitted to reporters at the 2017 TCA summer press tour that Murphy had made a "creative pivot," it's been confirmed that they're dropping the original source material altogether and narrowing the installment's focus with Sheri Fink's book Five Days at Memorial as its source. Set in a New Orleans hospital that lost power for five days after the natural disaster, the show will examine the decision made by hospital staff, led by Dr. Anna Pou, to euthanize critically ill patients.