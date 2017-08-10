The Most Wearable Celeb Hair Trend, According to Pinterest

David Livingston/Getty Images

Bored with your look? Ready for a change?

Your first stop is most likely our beauty page (shameless plug), then, of course, Pinterest. The social media platform holds the key to endless inspiration from bloggers, celebrities and normal people. Type in two or three words into the search engine, describing your hair (i.e. medium-length hairstyle) and you'll find yourself inundated with more-than-enough photos of appropriate styles (careful...it's addicting).

Out of the thousands of hairstyles on the hub, there's one that stands out: the textured lob. With Kerry Washington, Emilia Clarke, Selena Gomez, Gabrielle Union and Emma Stone rocking the medium-length style, we knew it would be popular, but the trend has truly taken over. InStyle reports that the style is "the most-pinned hairstyle on Pinterest," with one photo garnering over 80K pins. 

It's easy to comprehend why the trend has gained so much attention. It looks best with texture, so it can easily be your next wash-and-go look or with day(s)-old hair. If your hair is straight, beach waves and a little sea salt spray will give you the look without taking a long amount of time. Most wear it with a lob (read: long bob), but those with short hair can adopt the style as well. If your hair is too long, you can fake it. Plus, it just looks good all the time, at every occasion, on anyone.  

This is style is going to be around for awhile. 

Ready to get inspired? Take a look at the best short haircuts below.

ESC: Met Gala 2017, Best Beauty, Selena Gomez

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Selena Gomez

A middle part with a very-slight bump is the way to go, based on the singer's 2017 Met Gala style.

ESC: Kerry Washington

Jackson Lee/GC Images

Kerry Washington

The Scandal star exemplifies the sultry appeal of the wet trend at the 2017 CFDA Awards. The best part: It's easy to do and looks best on semi-dirty hair.

ESC: Rachel McAdams

Billy Farrell/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Rachel McAdams

Rachel's beach-wave bob is really all about color. Her sandy blond highlights add extra dimension to her waves.

ESC: Vanessa Hudgens, Lipstick

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Vanessa Hudgens

Trés chic! To get the So You Think You Can Dance judge's style, part the hair at the highest part of your eyebrow, then add soft spirals in varying directions. 

ESC: Taraji P. Henson

Stewart Cook/REX/Shutterstock

Taraji P. Henson

The Empire star's auburn highlights take her hair from basic bob to stop-and-stare beauty.

ESC: Cannes Best Dressed, Bella Hadid

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Bella Hadid

Bella! The model gives waves to her brunette lob at the Cannes Film Festival.

ESC: Kandi Burruss

Robin Marchant/Getty Images

Kandi Burruss

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star creates an ombre-like effect by adding honey blond to the ends and edges of her hair.

ESC, Taylor Swift, Hair Evolution

Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Taylor Swift

Bang it out! The singer adds a platinum blond hue, bangs and natural-looking texture to create a standout look.

Easy enough, right?

Are you going to try the style that's taken over Hollywood? Tell us below! 

TAGS/ Emma Stone , Gabrielle Union , Selena Gomez , Emilia Clarke , Kerry Washington , Style Collective , Hair , Beauty , Life/Style , Top Stories
