Nick Lachey Pokes Fun at His 98 Degrees Days With an Epic Blast From the Past

  • By
  • &

by Julianna Ress |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Julianne Hough

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Branded: Foundation Stick

Why Foundation Sticks Are Better Than Regular Coverup

Tiger Woods, Kristin Smith

Tiger Woods Clarifies His Relationship Status With Stylist Kristin Smith

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Nick Lachey, Instagram

Instagram

Nick Lachey is no longer predicting a forecast of 98-degrees.

The 43-year-old star took to Instagram today to share a hilarious throwback from his boy band days alongside a more current image of him recreating the pose. But there's one stark difference—turns out covering up his 98 Degrees tattoo wasn't the hardest thing.

The original ink featured a black and white sun with "98˚" printed in the center, while his updated tat blocked out the band name by filling in the sun's center. Captioning the post, "Today's forecast," the text on the singer's meme read, "How hot is it? Hell if I know but it sure is sunny…"

Nick may be saying goodbye to his boy band (or weatherman?) days, but every day is still 98 degrees in our hearts.

Read

Nick Lachey Finds Wife Vanessa's Wedding Ring in the Trash

Despite the change in body art, the father of three looks incredibly similar to his former pop star self, recreating the unmistakably late 90s-early 00s look to a T—fitted tank top, chain necklace and that textbook teen idol smolder (though we wish he would bring back the frosted tips as well).

While his 98 Degrees days are long gone, the star has been busy raising his three children with his wife Vanessa Lachey, the youngest of which was born just last December.

"You have three, and then you realize: we're truly outnumbered now," Nick joked to E! News back in May. "It's such a blast to be at home with them and see the way they interact with each other."

Though he's left teen stardom behind, it looks like Nick Lachey is happy trading it for fatherhood!

TAGS/ Nick Lachey , Memes , Viral , Tattoos , Instagram , Funny , Top Stories
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.