Kylie Jenner Is Ringing in Her 20th Birthday by Giving Back

Kylie Jenner turned the big 2-0 today, but instead of gifting herself with some birthday presents, she's giving back.

The reality star took to Instagram to reveal that a portion of the proceeds from KylieCosmetics.com will go to the organization Teen Cancer America, helping raise awareness and help teens and young adults battling cancer.

She shared a video with her good friend Harry Hudson, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2013 at just 19-years-old.

In the video, Kylie and Harry start off by laughing over "how old" Kylie is today, but things take a more serious tone as Harry asked, "Did you know every hour a teen in the U.S. gets diagnosed with cancer?"