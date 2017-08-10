Where Does Tinsley Mortimer Rank Among All 99 Real Housewives?

Real Housewives of New York City, RHONY

Bravo

When Sonja Morgan introduced the ladies of The Real Housewives of New York City to her new house guest—and their new co-star—Tinsley Mortimer, we never would've thought that the temporary roommates would spend much of season nine at each other's throats.

But that's exactly what happened as Sonja attempted to (s)mother her house guest, who was returning to the Big Apple for good following a disastrous end to a relationship that involved Tinsley's arrest. Fights over whether Tinsley was acting grateful enough gave way to Page Six items echoing much of Sonja's same complaints, prompting an over-the-top season finale party complete with male models wearing shirts that read "Thank you, Sonja."

Tinsley's inaugural season wasn't all Sonja struggles, all the time, however. She formed a close friendship with Carole Radziwill of all people, found love with her new pal's friend Scott, and who can forget when she opened up about her anal sex experience during a particularly eye-opening game of Truth or Dare in Vermont? Not us.

Now that her first season is behind her and she begins pleading with Andy Cohen for the chance to return, it's time to consider where her performance ranks among her peers. All 98 of them. Did she outshine last season's one-and-done Jules Wainstein? And how does she stack up to legends of the franchise like Bethenny Frankel, Lisa Vanderpump and NeNe Leakes? Let's find out...

We at E! News can't get enough of The Real Housewives. We obsess over their feuds, we interject their taglines into conversations on the regular, we even download their hilarious songs. But not all Housewives are created equal. For every Teresa Giudice, there's a Tammy Knickerbocker

We proudly present the official ranking of The Real Housewives. All 99 of them.

REAL HOUSEWIVES OF DC

Adam Olszweski/Bravo

99-96. The Real Housewives of D.C.

Bravo's ill-fated attempt at highlighting our nation's capital brought together four women so forgettable you'd be forgiven for erasing them from your memory and one so desperate for fame that she crashed the White House. More on her later. (Those forgettable ladies? Mary Amons, Lynda Erkiletian, Cat Ommanney, and Stacie Scott Turner.)

The Real Housewives of Potomac Cast

Tommy Garcia/Bravo

95-89. The Real Housewives of Potomac

After two seasons, we can't be bothered with Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Robyn Dixon, Ashley Darby, Charrisse Jordan-Jackson, Monique Samuels, and Katie Rost's incessant arguments about etiquette or who the "Grande Dame of Potomac" might be. Sorry, not sorry.

Article continues below

Kimberly Bryant

Chris McPherson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

88. Kimberly Bryant, RHOC

Who?

Tammy Knickerbocker

BRAVO

87. Tammy Knickerbocker, RHOC

Again, who?

DeShawn Snow

BRAVO

86. DeShawn Snow, RHOA

Once upon a time, DeShawn starred on the same TV show as NeNe Leakes. Surprising, we know.

Article continues below

Quinn Fry

BRAVO

85. Quinn Fry, RHOC

Her defining trait was "cougar." Yawn.

Dolores Catania

Paul Zimmerman/Getty Images

84. Dolores Catania, RHONJ

Too new to rank any higher on this list.

Siggy Flicker, Real Housewives of New Jersey, RHONJ

Bravo

83. Siggy Flicker, RHONJ

Siggy shows potential, but, at press time, she's only been in one episode. It's too early to tell.

Article continues below

Kelly Dodd, Real Housewives of Orange County

Bravo

82. Kelly Dodd, RHOC

Again, too new to the franchise to rank any higher. Points for the truly unorthodox living arrangements, though.

Karent Sierra

Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for Allied-THA

81. Karent Sierra, RHOM

All we remember about Karent is that she was a dentist and none of her co-stars seemed to like her at all. Next!

RHOM, Cristy Rice

Adam Olszweski/Bravo

80. Cristy Rice, RHOM

This was a real person with a show on Bravo. We promise.

Article continues below

Jules Wainstein, Real Housewives of New York City

Bravo

79. Jules Wainstein, RHONY

As RHONY's most recent one-and-done, Jules' tenure was too brief to rank any higher. However, she sure did deliver her fair share of drama. 

RHOM, Larsa Pippen

Adam Olszweski/Bravo

78. Larsa Pippen, RHOM

If only we knew then that she was Kim Kardashian's BFF...

Ana Quincoces

Jeff Daly/Bravo

77. Ana Quincoces, RHOM

Better luck on Next Food Network Star, Ana!

Article continues below

Joyce Giraud de Ohoven, RHOBH, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Bravo

76. Joyce Giraud de Ohoven, RHOBH

Nothing more than a punching bag for Brandi Glanville. Plus, her tagline celebrating the icky notion that you can never be too skinny was gross.

Cindy Barshop

BRAVO

75. Cindy Barshop, RHONY

Cindy was supposed to be the new Bethenny Frankel. Cindy was no Bethenny Frankel.

Amber Marchese, Real Housewives of New Jersey

Bravo

74. Amber Marchese, RHONJ

Everything Amber and her husband Jim did seemed to reek of desperation. Plus, he was involved in more of the drama than she was. Not a good look.

Article continues below

Teresa Aprea, Nicole Napolitano

Mike Pont/Getty Images

73-72. Teresa Aprea and Nicole Napolitano, RHONJ

So unnecessary they couldn't even get individual taglines.

Lizzie Rovsek

Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic

71. Lizzie Rovsek, RHOC

Another one of OC's one-and-done Housewives.

Cary Deuber

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

70. Cary Deuber, RHOD

Cary proved herself willing to stand up to the loudest of voices (e.g. LeeAnne Locken), but something about her marriage makes us uncomfortable. Maybe it's her husband's weird obsession with buying her entire wardrobe.

Article continues below

Lydia McLaughlin

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

69. Lydia McLaughlin, RHOC

Lydia's biggest storyline was trying to get her mom to stop smoking weed. Buzzkill!

Tiffany Hendra

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

68. Tiffany Hendra, RHOD

Tiffany never really had a storyline of her own in the first season of Dallas. Unless trying to convince her Keith Urban-lite husband that living in Texas was a good idea is your idea of riveting television.

Lisa Hochstein

Carlos Barrios/Getty Images for Luli Fama

67. Lisa Hochstein, RHOM

Lisa's struggle with fertility was an emotional watch, but that was about all there was of note on her time on Miami.

Article continues below

Real Housewives of Dallas, Stephanie

Bravo

66. Stephanie Hollman, RHOD

Stephanie's BFF relationship with Brandi Redmond is a delight, but Brandi always shines a bit brighter. Also, WTF is up with Stephanie's husband and his lists?

Alexia Echevarria

Dylan Rives/Getty Images for Venue Magazine

65. Alexia Echevarria, RHOM

Points for wisely stepping away in season two to focus on her son after his horrific accident, but Alexia was never that interesting on her own.

Adriana De Moura Sidi

Charles Sykes/Bravo

64. Adriana de Moura, RHOM

Adriana was the right kind of crazy. Too bad she was stuck on the sinking ship that was Miami.

Article continues below

Real Housewives of Miami, Joanna Krupa

Bravo

63. Joanna Krupa, RHOM

Joanna's most memorable Housewives contribution was her offscreen feud with Brandi Glanville. That's not how this works, Joanna. 

Marysol Patton

Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for Maaji

62. Marysol Patton, RHOM

Marysol was only kept around because her mom Elsa was such a riot. You know, we know, and she knows it.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, RHOBH, Kathryn Edwards

Bravo

61. Kathryn Edwards, RHOBH

We all cheered when Kathryn took on the infamous Faye Resnick as soon as she made her Beverly Hills debut. And then we snored through the rest of her brief time on the show.

Article continues below

Lea Black

Robin Marchant/Getty Images

60. Lea Black, RHOM

Lea was the grande dame of Miami and her co-stars knew it. No one dared cross her. Also, her husband once represented Justin Bieber in court!

Real Housewives of Dallas

Bravo

59. Brandi Redmond, RHOD

Did you ever expect a Housewife to talk about poop so much? We didn't. We also didn't expect to be as delighted by it as we were.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 7, RHOBH

Bravo

58. Dorit Kemsley, RHOBH

Dorit, she of the indiscriminate European accent (despite being born in Connecticut) and boorish husband PK, came in hot when she was added to RHOBH in season seven, immediately pitting herself against fan-fave Erika Girardi in a feud that seemed to only exist in her head. She generated some great drama, but her inability to defend herself articulately against her superior co-stars prevents her from ranking any higher. (And if we ever hear the word Pantygate again, it will be too soon.)

Article continues below

Lisa Wu Hartwell

Virginia Sherwood/Bravo

57. Lisa Wu-Hartwell, RHOA

Lisa was a perfectly fine Housewife, but we don't want just fine. Not when she's sharing the screen with NeNe Leakes.

Lynne Curtin, THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ORANGE COUNTY

Bravo Photo: Mitchell Haaseth

56. Lynne Curtin, RHOC

Lynne actually received an eviction notice on camera. Never forget!

Jo De La Rosa

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

55. Jo De La Rosa, RHOC

Jo was the first Housewife to explore her musical pursuits, kicking off one of our favorite trends in the franchise. But points deducted for being the person to foist Slade Smiley upon the world. 

Article continues below

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS, RHOBH, Carlton Gebbia

Rodolfo Martinez/Bravo

54. Carlton Gebbia, RHOBH

The franchise's first and only practicing Wiccan, Carlton was quite a character. Unfortunately, she never really seemed to want to be around any of the other women. At all. Bye, witch!

Peggy Tanous,The Real Housewives of O.C.

Tommy Garcia/Bravo

53. Peggy Tanous, RHOC

Peggy came in as a friend of Alexis Bellino and immediately revealed she once dated her husband. What a pal!

Real Housewives of New York City, RHONY

Bravo

52. Tinsley Mortimer, RHONY

With just one season under her belt, RHONY's ninth, the former socialite's story mostly involved her tumultuous time crashing at Sonja Morgan's townhouse, where her friend treated Tinsley like her surrogate daughter—for better or (mostly) worse.

Article continues below

Kristen Taekman, The Real Housewives of New York City

Mathieu Young/Bravo

51. Kristen Taekman, RHONY

Remember the time that Ramona Singer threw a wine glass at her face? 

Michaele Salahi, Tareq Salahi

Gerald Herbert/AP Photo

50. Michaele Salahi, RHODC

Michaele is the only reason anyone even remembers RHODC. Unfortunately, that's because she and her husband crashed a state dinner at the White House on camera. The White House!

Real Houswives OC, Lauri Waring Peterson

Bravo Photo: Mitchell Haaseth

49. Lauri Peterson, RHOC

Lauri's time on RHOC was often consumed by her kid's brushes with the law, but her villainous return in season eight was very entertaining. 

Article continues below

Alex McCord

Jim Spellman/WireImage

48. Alex McCord, RHONY

Alex never really felt like a part of the group, nor did she seem to have the mettle to wrestle with the big dogs. Remember the way she always broke out into hives during confrontations?

Claudia Jordan, Real Housewives Atlanta

Bravo

47. Claudia Jordan, RHOA

Claudia dared to take on NeNe Leakes and lived to tell the tale. Unfortunately, she couldn't tell it on camera because she was given the boot after just one season.

LeeAnne Locken, Real Housewives of Dallas

Bravo

46. LeeAnne Locken, RHOD

The franchise's first former carny, LeeAnne's temper was unlike anything we'd ever seen before. She even went after a camera man during one particularly fiery outburst!

Article continues below

Real Housewives of Atlanta, Kim Fields

Bravo

45. Kim Fields, RHOA

Kim never really belonged on RHOA. She knew it, her co-stars knew it, and they all acted accordingly. It was never a good fit.

The Real Housewives of Orange County, TRHOOC, Meghan Edmonds

Paul Drinkwater/Bravo

44. Meghan King Edmonds, RHOC

Might Meghan be the youngest Housewife ever? Point for her dogged investigation into Brooks Ayers' cancer claims, for which she was ultimately vindicated.

Eileen Davidson, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Bravo

43. Eileen Davidson, RHOBH

For a soap star who knows from drama, Eileen usually fails to deliver in her real life. Womp womp.

Article continues below

What do you think about Tinsley's spot on the list? Too high? Too low? Or just right? Sound off in the comments below!

The Real Housewives of New York City's three-part reunion special begins Wednesday, Aug. 16 at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

