Honey, it's true, the gang is really back together. Will & Grace kicked off its revival season—season nine if you will—and officially began filming the new episodes. Series star Debra Messing marked the occasion on Instagram. Hey, she couldn't do that back in 2006 when the show ended.

In her post, Messing and costars Megan Mullally, Eric McCormack and Sean Hayes hammed it up.

"It's opening night," Messing said. "On Broadway," Mullally said over her shoulder. "No, wait, that's not right."

The Will & Grace revival has been expanded—and not just the episode count. NBC announced Will & Grace will be back for its second revival season, season 10 if you're keeping track.