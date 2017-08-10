Will & Grace Officially Kicks Off Production With a Cute Behind-the-Scenes Message

  • By
  • &

by Chris Harnick |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Nick Jonas

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Real Housewives of New York City, RHONY

Where Does Tinsley Mortimer Rank Among All 99 Real Housewives?

The Crown and The Crown: Season 2

The Crown Season 2 Trailer Is Here and It's Filled to the Brim With Royal Drama

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Will and Grace, Will &amp;amp; Grace

YouTube

Honey, it's true, the gang is really back together. Will & Grace kicked off its revival season—season nine if you will—and officially began filming the new episodes. Series star Debra Messing marked the occasion on Instagram. Hey, she couldn't do that back in 2006 when the show ended.

In her post, Messing and costars Megan Mullally, Eric McCormack and Sean Hayes hammed it up.

"It's opening night," Messing said. "On Broadway," Mullally said over her shoulder. "No, wait, that's not right."

The Will & Grace revival has been expanded—and not just the episode count. NBC announced Will & Grace will be back for its second revival season, season 10 if you're keeping track.

Photos

TV Reboots, Remakes and Revivals Guide: Which Shows Are Returning From the Dead?

11 years later, here we go again! #willandgrace @nbcwillandgrace @meganomullally @seanhayes

A post shared by Debra Messing (@therealdebramessing) on

You might be wondering, how is Will & Grace back after the finale that saw them with kids and jumped years into the future? Well, it just is. And it will be joked about.

"I kind of think the very…that was more or less a fantasy, it was a projection, that episode, into the future," David Kohan, the show's co-creator, told press at the 2017 TCA summer press tour. He said they looked at what they missed, which was the core of the show. "And I think what we missed was the dynamic between the four of them more than we missed the possibility of what their lives would be like as parents."

"We never would've gone in that direction if we thought we weren't ending the show," co-creator Max Mutchnick added.

"I mean, when we all came together and read, it felt like coming home. We laughed so hard. For the last year, at least I'll speak for myself, it's been a confusing time and I haven't laughed very much...It's just a crazy, beautiful thing that's happened," Messing said at TCA about returning to the world of Will & Grace.

Will & Grace returns Thursday, Sept. 28 on NBC.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

TAGS/ 2017 Fall TV Preview , Entertainment , TV , Top Stories , Debra Messing
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.