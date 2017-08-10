"Crazy," indeed.
After taking a summer vacation, Britney Spears returned to the stage in Las Vegas Wednesday, performing at the AXIS auditorium inside Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. After she sang "(You Drive Me) Crazy," a fan rushed the stage and attempted to get Spears' attention. "Are you guys having fun?" the pop star asked, unaware of the man's presence. Dancers blockaded the man as security guards surrounded Spears. "Is something OK?" she asked. "What's going on?"
Spears' knees buckled as she clutched one of her security guards and asked, "He's got a gun?"
The 35-year-old pop princess muted her microphone before being ushered backstage. Fans chanted support as Spears made a safe and swift exit. "We love you!" they said. "We love you!"
Meanwhile, the "I Wanna Go" singer's dancers were busy subduing the fan, who had performed a cartwheel—and kicked a security guard in the process. As he attempted to break free, her dancers pushed him to the ground until more security guards hopped on the stage to intervene.
Fans chanted "a--hole" as the man was being restrained.
The man was ejected from the theater, which seats 4,600 audience members. E! News has reached out to reps for Spears and Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino for additional comment.
Prior to the show, Spears tweeted, "Feels so good to be back in Vegas!!"
The "Make Me..." singer will return to the stage this Friday and Saturday.
Britney: Piece of Me, which debuted in December 2013, will end its four-year run on Dec. 31. "As I prepare to say goodbye to Piece of Me, I had no idea how magical this experience would be. Having my fans from around the world come see my show has been amazing," Spears told E! News in a statement four months ago. "I love Las Vegas and will miss performing this show."
Since its opening, Britney: Piece of Me has grossed over $100 million in ticket sales.