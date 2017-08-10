Katy Perry is feeling more free and open than ever.

The 32-year-old pop star covers the latest issue of W magazine in which she divulged some of the more personal aspects of her life, like kissing and telling, singing in the shower and crying to her own songs.

Katy admitted her platinum blonde pixie is just a physical sign of how liberated she feels lately, noting, "In general, I feel 360-degrees liberated—all around. Whether it's politically, mentally, spiritually, sexually. I feel liberated from all the things that don't serve me."

At 32, she said she's "surrendering and embracing my 30s. You couldn't give me anything to go back to my 20s. To get to this place, I had to do some much-needed work on my heart, soul, mind, and body. Since doing that, a lot of beautiful things started to bloom again."

Her music being one of them.