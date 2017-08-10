Queen Elizabeth II is sick of rumors starting. At least she is in The Crown season two, starring Emmy nominee Claire Foy as the monarch.
The new season, which kicks off December 8 on Netflix, is set between 1956-1964 and will be Foy's final turn as the Queen of England.
"The rumors still have not gone away. I have learned more about humiliation in the last few weeks than I hoped I would in a lifetime," Foy's Queen Elizabeth says in a voiceover in the new trailer below.
From the looks of it, Foy already clinched herself an Emmy nomination for 2018.
The Emmy-nominated series also stars Doctor Who's Matt Smith as Prince Philip, Vanessa Kirby as Princess Margaret, Victoria Hamilton as The Queen Mother and will feature Dexter's Michael C. Hall as John F. Kennedy and Downton Abbey and The Good Wife veteran Matthew Goode as Antony Armstrong-Jones, a society photographer and love interest for Princess Margaret. Jodi Balfour will play Jaqueline Kennedy and Anton Lesser is taking on the role of Harold Macmillian, the one-time Prime Minister.
The new season, which hails from Peter Morgan, Stephen Daldry and Andy Harries, begins with soldiers fighting an illegal war in Egypt and ends with the downfall of Harold Macmillan, the third Prime Minister to serve during Queen Elizabeth II's reign at the time. In a release, Netflix said "the second season bears witness to the end of the age of deference, and ushers in the revolutionary era of the 1960s."
Season one of the drama won two Golden Globes and has been nominated for 10 Emmys in the 2017 award show.
The Crown returns December 8 on Netflix.