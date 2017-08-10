Prepare to Melt: Chrissy Teigen Finally Shows Luna the Video Sesame Street and John Legend Made for Her

by Samantha Schnurr

Luna Stephens is finally getting to see just how cool her parents are. 

John Legendand Chrissy Teigen's 1-year-old baby girl got a special treat Wednesday night when her model mama showed her a video on Instagram. It wasn't just any video, of course, but a clip of her father at a piano with the entire cast of Sesame Street characters—and they were all talking about her. 

"One day Luna will be very excited by who daddy hung out with today," Legend wrote on Instagram back in early December 2016 when he first shared the video. Finally, that day arrived eight months later when little Luna first laid eyes on the special treat. 

One day Luna will be very excited by who daddy hung out with today

A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on

"When John first posted this video to instagram, Luna had no idea what Sesame Street was," Chrissy explained on her account. "She was sick and couldn't go to set when John was filming so all the characters made this video for her. This is her first time watching it and knowing how freaking epic it is."

From Luna's heart-melting reaction, it's clear she loved the special message. The toddler waved back to the video and smiled in amazement. She giggled and even played peek-a-boo with the characters. 

As could have been expected, the family's fans gushed over the clip, writing sweet messages to the youngest member of the family on social media. 

"I've been waiting for this moment!" one follower commented. "It was worth it."

As another added, "I'm crying this is so cute."

Check out the video above to see Luna's reaction for yourself!

