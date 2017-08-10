Game of Jones, the show you've been waiting for, is back. Yes, Game of Jones, not Game of Thrones. Saturday Night Live star Leslie Jones returned to Late Night with Seth Meyers to watch Game of Thrones with the host for the first time in over a year.

"When it comes to Game of Thrones, this is where you're the most like a young, nerdy, white 12-year-old," Seth Meyers told Jones.

Now for some key Game of Thrones character takeaways from the Emmy nominee:

Regarding Jaime Lannister, Jones said: "Man, I feel like he a young-armed bandit right now. That's what I feel like, Mr. Goldfinger."