The Game of Thrones Viewing Party of Your Dreams Is Back With Leslie Jones and a Special Guest

Conleth Hill, Leslie Jones, Seth Meyers

Lloyd Bishop/NBC

Game of Jones, the show you've been waiting for, is back. Yes, Game of Jones, not Game of Thrones. Saturday Night Live star Leslie Jones returned to Late Night with Seth Meyers to watch Game of Thrones with the host for the first time in over a year.

"When it comes to Game of Thrones, this is where you're the most like a young, nerdy, white 12-year-old," Seth Meyers told Jones.

Now for some key Game of Thrones character takeaways from the Emmy nominee:

Regarding Jaime Lannister, Jones said: "Man, I feel like he a young-armed bandit right now. That's what I feel like, Mr. Goldfinger."

Game of Thrones Season 7 First Look: Check Out the New Pics

On Bronn: "Bronn is the gangster, yo. Bronn is the dude in the hood who knows where all the $1 cigarettes is, you know what I'm saying?"

On a romance with Littlefinger: "I do believe I said I still would do it with Littlefinger, but I would just have to watch him the whole time. I couldn't have my eyes closed in passion."

"And Bran, they just need to get a blood test on him because I think he's high."

"Arya is a warrior! She's coming home. They're all together, baby…It's going to be emotionally rewarding, but I have to say, this is not a black family." The difference? "OK, first of all Bran's home, Arya's home, nobody wants to make some macaroni and cheese? I'm saying nobody wants to get together and have some chicken and ribs and stuff?"

Jones said the Stark family should have a DJ and go all out for the family reunion. Then she went in on Varys (Conleth Hill), only to have him surprise her. And then guess what? She told it to his face.

"I was saying, you can't trust your ass," Jones told Hill.

As if that wasn't enough, you have to stay for Jones' reaction to the dragon's arrival.

"Look at it, even the horses are like, ‘I'm getting the f—k out of here," she said.

See how much the cast has changed below.

Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones

HBO

Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark

My oh my has Sansa Stark changed. Sophie Turner's Game of Thrones character has grown into her own. As turner explained at Comic-Con, Sansa has been "silently absorbing, learning and adapting" to the game afoot in Winterfell. Will she take the Iron Throne? Turner doesn't think so, but we're not counting her out just yet.

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones

HBO

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaime Lannister

He's down a hand and been through quite a number of experiences, but Nikolaj Coster-Waldau's Jaime Lannister is still around and kicking in season six of Game of Thrones.

Rory McCann, Game of Thrones

HBO

Rory McCann as The Hound

Sandor Clegane, or The Hound, is one of the most dangerous men in Westeros. Rory McCann made his Game of Thrones debut in the first season and appeared through seasons two-four. He was left to die in season four, but surprise! He returned in season six.

Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones

HBO

Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen

All hail the queen! Emilia Clarke's Daenerys Targaryen has been through her fair share of fire (literally) and emerged intent on reigning over the Seven Kingdoms.

Richard Dormer, Game of Thrones

HBO

Richard Dormer as Beric Dondarrion

David Michael Scott originated the role of Beric Dondarrion in the first season of Game of Thrones, with Richard Dormer taking it over for season three.

Lena Headey, Game of Thrones

HBO

Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister

Wigs come and go, but Lena Headey's Cersei Lannister remains deadly and cunning.

Pilou Asbaek, Game of Thrones

HBO

Pilou Asbæk as Euron Greyjoy

What a difference a season makes! Pilou Asbæk made his Game of Thrones debut as Euron Greyjoy in season six. Jump ahead to season seven and look at him now! That's a hot, ruthless pirate.

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

HBO

Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister

Beards make the man, according to some, and Peter Dinklage's Tyrion Lannister listened. A few scars over the seven seasons never hurt anybody.

Indira Varma, Game of Thrones

HBO

Indira Varma As Ellaria Sand

Indira Varma made her Game of Thrones debut in season four. Ellaria Sand quickly (well, over a few seasons) became the ruler of Dorne and aligned herself with Daenerys Targaryen.

Carice van Houten, Game of Thrones

HBO

Carice van Houten as Melisandre

The red hair color may change, but Carice van Houten as Melisandre stays the same year after year. Viewers owe a lot to her, she brought Jon Snow back to life and gave us that great meme moment when she took off her necklace and revealed her true form.

Hannah Murray, Game of Thrones

HBO

Hannah Murray as Gilly

Hannah Murray first showed up as Gilly in Game of Thrones season two and went on the run with Samwell in season three, finally reaching Oldtown in season six.

Kristofer Hivju, Game of Thrones

HBO

Kristofer Hivju as Tormund Giantsbane

Kristofer Hivju popped up as Wildling Tormund Giantsbane in season three of Game of Thrones. He eventually aligns himself with Jon Snow and fights in the Battle of Winterfell in season six.

Aidan Gillen, Game of Thrones

HBO

Aidan Gillen as Petyr "Littlefinger" Baelish

Aidan Gillen has been kicking around Game of Thrones as Petyr "Littlefinger" Baelish since season one. He's going to be trouble for Sansa Stark and Jon Snow in season seven, you can just tell.

Conleth Hill, Game of Thrones

HBO

Conleth Hill as Varys

Conleth Hill's Varys has been around since the first season of Game of Thrones. The eunuch is now aligned with Daenerys Targaryen and has returned to Westeros in season seven after some time away.

Kit Harington, Game of Thrones

HBO

Kit Harington as Jon Snow

Kit Harington's Jon Snow embraced the man-bun after his brush with death. Well, it was more than a brush with death, he actually died. Now he's a live and well, reunited with Sansa Stark and is King in the North.

Isaac Hempstead Wright, Game of Thrones

HBO

Isaac Hempstead Wright as Bran Stark

Isaac Hempstead Wright debuted as Bran Stark in the first season of the HBO fantasy hit drama. After appearing in seasons one-four, he sat season five out, only to return for season six and face the death of his companion, Hodor.

Diana Rigg, Game of Thrones

HBO

Diana Rigg as Lady Olenna Tyrell

Diana Rigg made her Game of Thrones debut as Lady Olenna Tyrell (or the Queen of Thorns) in season three. Eventually she joins team Dany after meeting with Ellaria Sand in Dorne.

Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones

HBO

Maisie Williams Arya Stark

Has anybody changed more than Maisie Williams' Arya Stark? Aside from the growing up thing, Arya Stark has come into her own, rebounding from blindness and becoming one badass woman.

Alfie Allen, Game of Thrones

HBO

Alfie Allen as Theon Greyjoy

From Stark hostage in season one to team Dany in season seven, Alfie Allen's Theon Greyjoy has been put through quite a few ordeals during his time on Game of Thrones.

John Bradley, Game of Thrones

HBO

John Bradley as Samwell Tarly

John Bradley has been playing Samwell since the beginning of the series. After having a hand in making Non Snow the Lord Commander of the Night Watch, he convinces Jon to send him Oldtown to train as a Maester.

Iain Glen, Game of Thrones

HBO

Iain Glen as Jorah Mormont

One of the few to survive from season one to the current season seven, Iain Glen's Jorah Mormont started as an exiled knight serving Daenerys Targaryen. By season six, he revealed to Dany he was stricken with greyscale and she instructs him to get better, she will need his counsel.

Jerome Flynn, Game of Thrones

HBO

Jerome Flynn as Bronn

Jerome Flynn debuted as Bronn in season one of Game of Thrones. He was instrumental in helping Jaime learn to fight with his left hand and returned to King's Landing with Jaime.

Nathalie Emmanuel, Game of Thrones

HBO

Nathalie Emmanuel as Missandei

Nathalie Emmanuel joined Game of Thrones as Missandei in season three of the hit HBO drama. She was a slave interpreter before joining team Dany and now right by Daenerys and Tyrion's sides.

Liam Cunningham, Game of Thrones

HBO

Liam Cunningham as Davos Seaworth

Liam Cunningham's character first debuted in season two when he set sail with Melisandre. He was instrumental in bringing Jon Snow back to life in season six and is his confidant now in season seven.

Gwendoline Christie, Game of Thrones

HBO

Gwendoline Christie as Brienne of Tarth

Gwendoline Christie burst onto the scene as Brienne of Tarth in Game of Thrones season two. She has a long history with Jaime Lannister, but is currently aligned with Sansa Stark.

 

Late Night with Seth Meyers airs weeknights on NBC.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

