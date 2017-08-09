It's a debate that Friends fanatics may never agree on: Was Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) supposed to end up with Ross (David Schwimmer) or Joey (Matt LeBlanc)?

In the show's series finale, viewers heard a few words that proved which couple likely ended up happily ever after.

Yes, that famous phrase of "I got off the plane" suggests Rachel really did want her happily ever after to be with Ross.

But more than 13 years after that final episode, Twitter user Claire Willett—who identifies herself online as @KaneandGriffin—decided to speak up and present not one, not two, but 100 posts for why Rachel and Joey deserved to be together.

Let's just say more than a few people are having their minds blown. Shall we go to the evidence?