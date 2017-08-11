Where there's smoke, there's fire. And when there's The View, expect plenty of flames.

So much has changed in the 20 years that the daytime talk show has been on the air (co-hosts, hot topics, White House administrations, in-demand celebs, etc.), but one thing remains the same: the level of honesty brought to the stage.

The View brings women with different backgrounds, experiences and well, points of view to discuss the day's headlines and interview political pundits and public figures alike with—most of the time—controversial opinions to share. This perfect storm of sorts makes for great television... and even more epic blowouts.

Take, for example, the moment when Whoopi Goldbergand Joy Behar stormed off set over guest Bill O'Reilly's anti-Muslim remarks, or whenElisabeth Hasselbeck yawned in the middle of their sit-down with Kathy Griffin. No, the outspoken comedienne didn't let Elisabeth's shade slide.