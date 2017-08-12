2017 Teen Choice Awards: 5 Things to Know About the Big Event

Surf's up! The 2017 Teen Choice Awards is right around the corner.

As the red carpet rolls out in front of USC's Galen Center for tomorrow evening's festivities, E! News is breaking down the must-know details about the jam-packed event. Pop culture fanatics ages 13-19 have cast their vote in a ton of categories recognizing the year's achievements in music, film, television, sports, fashion, comedy, as well as the world wide web. Long story short, it's finally time to reveal the winners!

Aside from a star-studded red carpet, plenty of musical acts will grace the stage with standout performances (Here's looking at you, Rita Ora) as well as presenters like Lucy Hale and the cast of Riverdale to name a few.

So without further ado, grab a surfboard and hang ten for this year's 2017 TCAs.