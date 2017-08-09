Find the Right Eye Shadow Palette for Your Eye Color

As the old adage goes, dress for your skin tone.

Well the same can be said for your eye color (when it comes to the shade of your shadow, that is). But selecting the right swatches doesn't need to be as complicated as some make it out to be. Trust: Knowing what color palette suits your eye color can make all the difference in your everyday makeup.

As long as you know the right tone to keep an eye out for, you're good to go with any of the below palettes, which will give you plenty of pigments to play with day or night.