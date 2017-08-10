Chrissy Teigen's Venice Vacation Style Is Affordable...Kinda

  • By
  • &

by Amanda Randone |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Nick Jonas

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

ESC: Belted Coats, Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner's Street Style

ESC: Kylie Jenner, 2017 Met Gala

Kylie Jenner's Best Looks

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

????

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

Venice is known for its water canals, Carnival, and now, Chrissy Teigen's incredible travel style.

Silk head wraps and printed jumpsuits? Yes please.

The model-turned-author has been sharing lots of photos of her Italian adventure, and if you're feeling jealous, you're not alone. Chrissy's nearly 14 million Instagram followers have been going crazy over her jungle-print ensembles, plunging necklines and oversized sunnies. And for good reason. 

With hubby John Legend and their equally well-dressed daughter Luna in tow, Chrissy's vacation vibe is total Hollywood glam meets hot mama, and she's rocking it. 

Photos

Chrissy Teigen's Street Style

Sure, there are $900 head pieces in the mix, but there are also $18 hair accessories and even a few statement pieces on sale! So far, her Italian wardrobe is ringing in at least $8,000 for the finds below, but considering the model wore $13,500 worth of clothes just to the airport one time, we're considering this celeb wardrobe relatively affordable (for her).

This is not the first time we've seen Chrissy killing the fashion game in the land of love with her main man. The pair was married in Lake Como nearly four years ago (who could forget the multiple Vera Wang gowns?), which was also their first stop before Venice this time around.

Here's how to get the model's travel look, gelato not included.

ESC: Chrissy Teigen Vacation Style

Instagram

Fabulous in Floral

Chrissy credited her stylist, Monica Rose, her makeup artist, Allan Avendano, and her hair stylist, John Ruggiero, for keeping her vacation look sharp. 

ESC: Chrissy Teigen Vacation Style

GUCCI

Knotted Bow Headband, Green, $900

ESC: Chrissy Teigen Vacation Style

F.R.S. FOR RESTLESS SLEEPERS

Flower Print Shirt, Was: $735, Now: $441

Article continues below

ESC: Chrissy Teigen Vacation Style

F.R.S. FOR RESTLESS SLEEPERS

Ceo Pyjama Trousers, Was: $494, Now: 346

ESC: Chrissy Teigen Vacation Style

LOEFFLER RANDALL

Coco Velvet Mules, $395

ESC: Chrissy Teigen Vacation Style

Instagram

Golden Girl

Chrissy packed lots of gold accessories, like this studded head band.

Article continues below

ESC: Chrissy Teigen Vacation Style

LELET NY

Mercury Studded Gold-Plated Head Band, $220

ESC: Chrissy Teigen Vacation Style

A.L.C.

Brynn Dress, Black, $395

ESC: Chrissy Teigen Vacation Style

SAINT LAURENT

Tuxedo Box Minaudiere, Black/Gold, $2,850

Article continues below

ESC: Chrissy Teigen Vacation Style

Instagram

Family Time

Chrissy and John strolled around Venice's cobblestone streets with their adorable baby girl.

ESC: Chrissy Teigen Vacation Style

ZIMMERMANN

Dress no longer available, affordable option available at NASTYGAL: Skin Deep Mesh Dress, Black, $50

ESC: Chrissy Teigen Vacation Style

CHLOE + ISABEL

Oversized Circle Clip, Gold, $18

Article continues below

ESC: Chrissy Teigen Vacation Style

Instagram

Off to the Opera

So this is what an evening out looks like in Italy. 

ESC: Chrissy Teigen Vacation Style

MICHELLE MASON

Draped Open Sleeve Mini Dress, Black, $748

ESC: Chrissy Teigen Vacation Style

CELINE

Ankle Strap High-Heeled Sandals, Black Suede, $558

Article continues below

ESC: Chrissy Teigen Vacation Style

Instagram

Like Mother, Like Daughter

The pair both wore hair accessories, with Chrissy in a silk turban and Luna in a cute bow. 

ESC: Chrissy Teigen Vacation Style

GUCCI

Knotted Bow Headband, Pink, $900

You're guaranteed to vacation in style if you've prepared a suitcase inspired by this Sports Illustrated alum. 

RELATED ARTICLES: Chrissy Teigen Finally Shows Luna The Video Sesame Street and John Legend Made for Her

TAGS/ Chrissy Teigen , John Legend , Style Collective , Life/Style , Top Stories , Travel , Shopping , VG , Vera Wang , Fashion
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.