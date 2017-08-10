Rita Ora Isn't Wearing Your Average Denim Skirt

Josiah Kamau/BuzzFoto via Getty Images
We've said it before and we'll say it again (and again, and again), denim will never go out of style—mainly becaise there's never a shortage of new kinds.
Which brings us to Rita Ora in this edgy Death by Dolls skirt.
You're used to keeping lace-up details on top (in T-shirt form, on bodysuits, etc.) and even your footwear, so why not try it on the bottom? This fresh way to wear criss-crossed style is something to pay attention to (think: it'll add instant cool-girl factor to any outfit).
One thing to keep in mind is because of the skirt's sultry nature (and skin-baring ways), you may want to keep what's up top a little more on the reserved side. Throw on a fitted, long-sleeved shirt for a complete day-to-nighttime look.
If you're feeling the occasion calls for a dressier vibe, wear heels like Rita! But if it's more of a casual thing the denim staple will be perfect with your go-to sneakers.
Criss Denim Skirt With Tie Up Detail, Was: $57, Now: $22
Lace Up Skirt, $88
Le Mini Lace-Up Denim Skirt, Was: $205, Now: $82
Eyelet String Miniskirt, Was: $267, Now: $214
Lace-Up Denim Midi Skirt, $350
No more lace-ups on top.
Well, at least for now.