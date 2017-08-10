Rita Ora Isn't Wearing Your Average Denim Skirt

by Raleigh Seldon

ESC: Rita Ora, Dare to Wear

Josiah Kamau/BuzzFoto via Getty Images

We've said it before and we'll say it again (and again, and again), denim will never go out of style—mainly becaise there's never a shortage of new kinds.

Which brings us to Rita Ora in this edgy Death by Dolls skirt.

You're used to keeping lace-up details on top (in T-shirt form, on bodysuits, etc.) and even your footwear, so why not try it on the bottom? This fresh way to wear criss-crossed style is something to pay attention to (think: it'll add instant cool-girl factor to any outfit).

Rita Ora's Best Looks

One thing to keep in mind is because of the skirt's sultry nature (and skin-baring ways), you may want to keep what's up top a little more on the reserved side. Throw on a fitted, long-sleeved shirt for a complete day-to-nighttime look.

If you're feeling the occasion calls for a dressier vibe, wear heels like Rita! But if it's more of a casual thing the denim staple will be perfect with your go-to sneakers.

ESC: Rita Ora, Dare to Wear
ESC: Rita Ora, Dare to Wear

ESC: Lace-Up Denim Skirt

Boohoo

Laura Lace Up Micro Mini Denim Skirt, $30

ESC: Lace-Up Denim Skirt

Forever 21

Lace-Up Denim Mini Skirt, $28

ESC: Lace-Up Denim Skirt

Brave Soul

Criss Denim Skirt With Tie Up Detail, Was: $57, Now: $22

ESC: Rita Ora, Dare to Wear

ESC: Lace-Up Denim Skirt

Topshop

Moto White Lace Up A-Line Denim Skirt, $65

ESC: Lace-Up Denim Skirt

BLANKNYC

Lace Up Skirt, $88

ESC: Lace-Up Denim Skirt

Frame

Le Mini Lace-Up Denim Skirt, Was: $205, Now: $82

ESC: Rita Ora, Dare to Wear

ESC: Lace-Up Denim Skirt

SJYP

Eyelet String Miniskirt, Was: $267, Now: $214

ESC: Lace-Up Denim Skirt

L'Agence

Portia Lace-Up Denim Miniskirt, $245

ESC: Lace-Up Denim Skirt

3.1 Phillip Lim

Lace-Up Denim Midi Skirt, $350

No more lace-ups on top.

Well, at least for now.

