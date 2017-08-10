When The View is live, anything can happen at the Hot Topics table.

For the past 20 years, viewers have started their day with ABC's daytime series. And while we can usually expect a high-profile interview and a fair share of political talk every hour, there are also the times things go a bit off script.

While some moments are innocent and harmless, they definitely had people asking: What the heck is happening?

As The View celebrates their 20-year anniversary this week, we decided to look back at just some of the WTF moments from the past two decades.

And just a warning: Some live TV memories just can't be explained. Perhaps that's what makes The View so great.