The drama, the laughter, the tequila-induced tears—they're all in The Real Housewives of New York City stars' season nine repertoire.

Season nine of the hit Bravo reality series comes to an end on Wednesday, Aug. 9 (but of course there's a three-part reunion kicking off on Wednesday, Aug. 16) and Ramona Singer is looking back at it all with E! News.

In the video above, we put Ramona to the test about her behavior and that of her costars Bethenny Frankel, Dorinda Medley, Sonja Morgan, Luann de Lesseps, Carole Radziwill and Tinsley Mortimer.