Greg Kadel for Marie Claire
Emma Stone might not be the most outspoken celebrity in Hollywood, but that doesn't mean she's not fighting for what she believes in.
The 28-year-old actress covers the September 2017 issue of Marie Claire in which she talked with Sarah Silverman about how she's learned to take part in the conversation about equality, humanity and the current state of our country.
Playing famous tennis star Billie Jean King in her upcoming film Battle of the Sexes has certainly helped her with all of it.
"I would say playing Billie Jean was a bit of a game changer," Stone said. "I am very nervous to communicate my opinions a lot of the time, especially publicly…[Billie] is so direct and confident in the way that she communicates what she believes is right."
She continued, "To be able to step into that was a pretty powerful experience. It's something that I still don't feel entirely comfortable with, but it was also one of the great parts about playing her."
In fact, Stone admitted she used to stay quiet when it came to publicly delivering her opinions or beliefs, but now as the conversation around equality—especially gender equality—continues to grow, she finds herself speaking out more than ever.
Greg Kadel for Marie Claire
"There is so much power to our voices, and we need to speak out," she explained. "That's something that I struggled with in the past, but it's very hard not to feel galvanized right now, politically or consciously."
And she will continue fighting because she still maintains hope for our country and humanity as a whole.
"Nobody is going down without a fight–for love and humanity and equality and coming together," she said. "It's so inspiring to see marches and beautiful writing and creative work. There's so much power and a grace coming out of so many people who have so much to lose, and the human spirit is incredible. That's worth a fight every day. And I want to learn how to fight better."
You can read Stone's full interview here or when the September issue of Marie Claire hits newsstands August 15.