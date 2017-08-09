Taylor Swift's Mother Andrea Breaks Down in Tears at Groping Trial

Taylor Swift 's mother Andrea Swift got emotional in a Denver federal court Wednesday as she testified at her daughter's trial against former DJ David Mueller, accusing him of sexually assaulting the singer.

The 27-year-old pop star maintains that backstage at one of her concerts in 2013, he reached under her dress and grabbed her butt while they posed for a photo together. Mueller, 55, has denied her allegations and also says they led to him losing his job. He sued Swift for $3 million in damages, accusing her of fabricated the groping story and having one of her security employees tell it to his boss, which allegedly led to his termination. She countersued him for assault and battery. A trial over both lawsuits began this week.

"I knew what happened, I heard it from her, I heard it from my daughter's mouth. He sexually assaulted her, right there, that guy," Swift's mother said in court, pointing at Mueller.

Andrea said Swift told her, "Mom, a guy just grabbed my ass in the meet-and-greet.'" She said her daughter told her the man said he was "with the radio station."

Andrea broke down in tears as she recalled what Swift told her about her initial response to Mueller taking part in the photo op.

"She couldn't believe that after he grabbed her, that she thanked them for being there," she said. "It was just destroying her that she said that...as a parent it made me question why I taught her to be so polite in that moment."