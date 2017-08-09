www.beyonce.com
Beyoncémost definitely woke up like this.
The music superstar and new mom to twins Sir Carter and Rumi Carter shared photos from an impromptu photo shoot ahead of attending Kendrick Lamar's Staples Center tour stop in Los Angeles last weekend. Fellow concertgoers spotted Queen Bey rocking out to the rapper with daughter Blue Ivy Carter and bestie Kelly Rowland, and now the A-lister is breaking down her sexy concert attire.
Beyoncé, who is approaching the two-month marker since giving birth, rocked a yellow graphic T-shirt by Fila ($60) and a pair of cut-off shorts with lace-up sides from Coal 'N Terry ($98) that exposed her thighs. The distressed details also showcased the A-lister's famous curves as she posed looking over her shoulder.
Bey completed the ensemble with an oversized camouflage jacket by Mistress Rocks ($114) and DSquared platform boots that retail for upwards of $1,1650.
As for accessories, she brought along a customized Louis Vuitton satchel and layered multiple silver chokers around her neck to match diamond studded hoops and a small belly button ring. When it came to her glam, Beyoncé went au natural with the makeup (save for a touch of blush and gloss) and wore her blond tresses in voluminous curls.
Bey's fitness game has been a big priority for the celeb lately, and her hard work is clearly paying off.
Just yesterday, the "Sorry" songstress was photographed heading to an L.A. gym with Jay-Z and Rowland. An onlooker told E! News, "Beyoncé walked out with a towel, and she looked like she had a serious sweat session. Jay-Z was in a great mood and so was Kelly. They all looked exasperated but thrilled."
She's also attended multiple classes at SoulCycle over the past few weeks, and an insider recently explained that while Bey "loves" cycling she's "easing into" her typically intense workout and diet regimen while "still recovering" from giving birth.
Additionally, our source said she's eating clean by "drinking many green juices and trying to watch what she puts in her body."
As always, Beyoncé is the definition of flawless.