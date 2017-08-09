Sorry, ladies and gents...Tyler Posey is kinda off the market.

The 25-year-old actor chatted with E! News at the Variety Young Hollywood party last night and revealed he's just recently started dating someone. "It's fresh. It's so fresh," he said. "It's not like a secret or anything. It's just pretty new....[But] I'm happy."

In fact, he couldn't help but gush about the woman, who he said he met while working on a recent project together.

"I really admire her," he smiled. "I think she's extremely talented and a great person. I'm inspired by her a lot, and she intimidates me sometimes, which I'm not really used to. I'm nervous right now talking about it. She's beautiful, really cool, has a lot of the same interests. I could go on about that, too."