Kailyn Lowry welcomed her third son into the world over the weekend, and now she's finally introducing him to her fans and followers.

The Teen Mom 2 star took to Instagram to post the first photo of her son, holding him on her chest and giving us a glimpse of the back of his thick head of hair.

"Baby Lo," she captioned the photo with a heart emoji, likely referencing his last name "Lopez." However, Kailyn admitted on Twitter that she still hasn't named the newborn just yet.

Though she revealed the baby's father is Chris Lopez, a source told E! News that she "really has nothing to do with Chris," and she "plans on raising the baby on her own."