Peter Kraus Is Open to Becoming the New Star of The Bachelor

Will Peter Kraus become the next Bachelor? He's not opposed to the idea.

On the finale of The Bachelorette season 13 on Monday, Rachel Lindsay chose Bryan Abasolo to receive her final rose and then got a proposal from him after a dramatic and emotional breakup with Kraus.

"If you're asked, will be you be the next Bachelor?" Michael Strahan asked him on GMA Wednesday.

"I'd have to think a lot about it," Kraus said, drawing cheers from the crowd.

"Well, the people have spoken!" Strahan said. "They want you to be the next Bachelor."

ABC has not commented. It is customary for stars of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette to be former finalists.