Months after his Florida arrest, Tiger Woods will likely enter a first-time DUI offender program.

The pro golfer did not appear in court in Palm Beach Gardens for his scheduled arraignment on Wednesday. On his behalf, attorney Douglas Duncan met with court personnel and reset the next hearing for October 25. According to a reported plea deal worked out with the state prosecutors, Woods will likely enter into Palm Beach County's first-time DUI offender program.

"The Program is an important effort to make our community safer by ensuring that drivers prosecuted for first-time DUIs (for both alcohol and drug use) have their underlying substance abuse issues addressed. Defendants accept responsibility for their actions, our streets are safer, and taxpayers benefit from fewer trials and lower costs to our criminal justice system," state attorney Dave Aronberg said in a statement.

According to Aronberg's statement, the defendant is required to plead guilty at arraignment to reckless driving. The state prosecutor may not prosecute him for his driving under the influence charge if he meets the conditions of the state's requirements, including "DUI school, victim impact panels, and 12 months of probation, which includes a ban on alcohol and drug possession and consumption."