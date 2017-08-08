Kourtney Kardashian is having quite the exotic summer of love!
The 38-year-old E! star was whisked away on an exotic vacation to Egypt by her 23-year-old boyfriend Younes Bendjima. The young buck is taking the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star to a region that's familiar, as he's from Algeria, which is also on Africa's north coast.
A Kardashian insider told E! News that "Kourtney spent part of last week in Florida where she met up with friends and then they flew with Younes to Egypt on Sunday. She was so excited to see him and they are incredibly happy."
The jet-setting pair is doing their best to make the most of their time together during their whirlwind romance. "She is trying to live it up as much as possible this summer and she couldn't wait to see him again. He planned this adventure for them and wanted to take her somewhere new and exciting," said the source.
The insider added, "Kourtney was especially to see the pyramids and they had an incredible time doing that. They have enjoyed the beach, rode on camels and fully immersed themselves in the culture and eating the food."
Snapchat
Snapchat
The mother three took to Instagram and Snapchat to share images from the trip, which show the reality star lounging in a sparkly bikini and playing in the waves with her buff boyf.
Pal Simon Huck, who is also on the trip, made sure to show the world the group is having quite the time, posting a photo on his Instagram of himself, Bendjima and Kardashian as they rode on camels in front of the famed pyramids.
Yesterday Kardashian and her crew also posed while smoking hookahs on a couch.
Earlier this summer, the pair packed on the PDA during a trip to St. Tropez, France in July. The two, who have a 15-year age difference, also got cozy in Cannes in May. But this vacation has been a "dream trip," says the insider.
Bendjima is a former boxer-turned model. He is signed with Next Models, and has posed for Calvin Klein and Ralph Lauren campaigns.
