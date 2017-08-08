Casey Reinhardt is serving up some extra sweet news this week!
The former Laguna Beach star and owner of Casey's Cupcakes dropped some big news on social media this afternoon. As it turns out, the proud mom is pregnant and expecting baby No. 2.
"Sean, Kensington, and I are sooooo thrilled to finally announce that angel baby number two will be joining our family in January!!" Casey wrote on Instagram. "We are beyond excited for our new precious addition and we feel so incredibly blessed!!"
She added, "#BabyBrownNumberTwo #January2018 #15weekspregnant #TwoBabiesUnderTwo #LifeisSoGood #soakingupeverysecond."
Famous friends including Real Housewives of Orange County stars Lydia McLaughlin and Kara Keough Bosworth immediately shared their congratulations after the post surfaced.
Casey and husband Sean Brown are already proud parents to a daughter named Kensington Kelly Brown. In fact, both parents are more than excited to celebrate her first birthday sooner rather than later.
"My precious Princess I love you so much and I can't believe you are going to be ONE in a few weeks!!!" she shared on Instagram. "This has been the best year of my life and I love love love being your mama!!!"
Fans first met Casey on MTV's unforgettable reality show called Laguna Beach. Since then, the Orange County resident has found huge success as a philanthropist, entrepreneur and the owner of Casey's Cupcakes.
Ultimately, the subject that brings Casey the most joy is her family time she continues to document with her followers on social media.
"Feeling so blessed and so beyond grateful!" she recently shared on Instagram. "I love you @seanmbrown1 and Kensington Kelly."
Congratulations to the couple on their big news!