Casey Reinhardt is serving up some extra sweet news this week!

The former Laguna Beach star and owner of Casey's Cupcakes dropped some big news on social media this afternoon. As it turns out, the proud mom is pregnant and expecting baby No. 2.

"Sean, Kensington, and I are sooooo thrilled to finally announce that angel baby number two will be joining our family in January!!" Casey wrote on Instagram. "We are beyond excited for our new precious addition and we feel so incredibly blessed!!"

She added, "#BabyBrownNumberTwo #January2018 #15weekspregnant #TwoBabiesUnderTwo #LifeisSoGood #soakingupeverysecond."

Famous friends including Real Housewives of Orange County stars Lydia McLaughlin and Kara Keough Bosworth immediately shared their congratulations after the post surfaced.