National Geographic
National Geographic
The nomi-greens are in!
The Environmental Media Association is set for its 27th annual awards show, honoring the greenest in film and television, and has exclusively revealed the nominations to E! News.
"This year's remarkable slate of nominees is a testament to the continued dedication and commitment that the entertainment community has on the environmental issues we are facing," said EMA President and CEO Debbie Levin. "The EMA Awards will not only further amplify the voices and messages of each of these programs and films, but also inspire a new generation of activists in the film, television and new media community to produce environmental content; it is through these channels where storytelling has the power to educate and ignite change."
Fox and Netflix walk away with the most nominations at four apiece, with National Geographic, Hulu and HBO following at three nods each.
Check out the complete list of nominees below:
Netflix
Feature Film
Moana (Disney)
Okja (Netflix)
Documentary Film
An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power (Paramount Pictures)
Before The Flood (Fox & National Geographic)
Chasing Coral (Netflix)
From The Ashes (Fox & National Geographic)
NBC
Television Episodic Drama
The Blacklist - "Gaia" (Sony & NBCUniversal)
The Crown - "Act of God" (Sony Pictures TV & Left Bank/Netflix)
The Handmaid's Tale - "A Woman's Place" (Hulu)
The Path - "The Father and the Son" (NBCUniversal & Hulu)
Television Episodic Comedy
Casual - "Trip to Fresno" (Hulu)
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah - "Episode 22101" (Comedy Central & Viacom)
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver - "Coal" (HBO)
The Simpsons - "Trust But Clarify" (Fox)
HBO
Reality Television
Bill Nye Saves The World - "Earth is a Hot Mess" (Netflix)
Scraps - "Charleston, SC" (A&E)
VICE - "When The Earth Melts" (HBO)
Years of Living Dangerously - "Collapse of the Oceans" (Fox & National Geographic)
Children's Televison
Hello World! - "Usher Presents: Stronger" (Discovery Channel)
Miles From Tomorrowland - "Blackout On Bloppsburgh" (Disney ABC Television Group)
Sesame Street - "The Recycling Fair" (HBO)
The EMA Awards will take place on Sept. 23 in the Barker Hangar at the Santa Monica Airport, and will be hosted by EMA board member Jaden Smith.