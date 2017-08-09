Kelli Johnson just wants her nose back!

Kelli was a beautiful young model with dreams of making it big in New York City, but unfortunately she felt like there was only one thing in the way—her nose.

"I got advice from a photographer who told me that if you want to make it in this business, you're going to have to get a nose job," Kelli explains in this sneak peek clip from tomorrow night's new Botched. Well, she took his advice to heart, and it ended up being the worst decision of her life.

"After I moved to New York, I just kept getting the same kind of feedback. I noticed that the girls who got the jobs had thin noses," Kelli recalls. "So I faced the fact that I do need to get a nose job if I want to book more jobs."