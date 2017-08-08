Things are on the up and up for Avril Lavigne.

Now more than two years after the pop rock singer went public with her Lyme disease diagnosis, a source tells E! News exclusively her health, music career and personal life is taking a turn for the better.

"Avril is in a really good place right now," our insider shares. "Her recovery has been going well and she's been getting stronger and stronger. She has more energy and has even been exercising."

The chronic condition left Lavigne, 32, bedridden for five months and sidelined her professional endeavors up until last December when she announced her sixth studio album. And good news, Avril fans! It appears new music from the "Complicated" singer (who recently moved into a new Los Angeles home) is closer than ever.

"She should be releasing new music by the end of the year," the source reveals. "It's been a slow process."