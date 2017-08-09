The women of WAGS Miami are back and hotter than ever!
To be the wife or girlfriend of an athlete means that you have to have confidence. Lets just say that these ladies have more than enough of that to go around.
The ladies from season one, Claudia Sampedro, Ashley Nicole Wheeler, Metisha Schaefer, Darnell Thibodeaux, Astrid Bavaresco and Hencha Voigt, along with newcomers Faven Liuget and Kayla Cox, are bringing the heat to Miami...and their Instagram pages.
Now that the season two premiere is right around the corner, check out the photo gallery below to see all of the hot pics of the WAGS Miami stars!
"She makes a man wants to speak Spanish #hipsdontlie #cartagena #islasdelrosario #islasdelrosariocartagena #latinaswhotravel #birthdaymonth #asstridsbday #magicassbday"
"Summertime @ceiliaswim"
"She left pieces of her life behind her everywhere she went. It's easier to feel the sunlight without them, she said."
Article continues below
"Inner Peace is the new success @henchavoigtfitness"
"The most beautiful sunsets I have ever witnessed"
"Take me back.... Still so in love with this swim set from @chiccoutureonline"
Article continues below
"El Capitan bikini by @Capittana"
"All this winning, I've been losing my mind...#AshSlay
@asherahswimwear"
"#Yacht #Life #WontHeDoIt"
Article continues below
"perfect imperfection | @heraswim x 620 |"
"She believed she could. So she did"
"Ethiopian ting ✨✨✨✨Hair: @brittneethestylist | Makeup: @ashleyrenee.theartist | Outfit: @houseofstash | Styled: @joshuaomarjohnson | choker: @intertwinecollection ✨✨✨✨✨#habesha #african #eastafrican #wagsmiami"
Article continues below
"Change is inevitable accept it with open arms!"
"Dont You wish people could be like money, so you could hold them up to the sun and see which ones are fake and who are real . Mansion @prominentstatus"
"Sun don't shine in the shade
Bird can't fly in a cage... that's just the wave..."
Article continues below
"☀️☀️☀️☀️"
"Love my gorgeous cover-up from @intriguecouture"
"clap, clap, clap it... Foot up, my foot up, hold up now my foot up #beehive #mood"
Article continues below
"Sometimes, you just have to surrender to the wind. @bfyneswim"
"Deja que te diga cosas al oído, Para que te acuerdes si no estás conmigo | loving my jumpsuit from @shopmaicouture ✨"
"Just breathe."
Article continues below
"I just loved this outfit thanx again @rickibrazil ✨✨Makeup: @ashleyrenee.theartist | Hair: @crystalceestyles | Lashes: @millionlashesmiami ✨✨✨✨#love #selfie #wagsmiami"
"Say what you think, do what you do. • bikini @audeswim • hair @moyadaly_bcbundles #wagsmiami #HenchaVoigtFitness @henchavoigtfitness"
"L o n d o n. OOTD @touchdolls"
Article continues below
"But the other night though..."
"More Life More Body @henchavoigtfitness •@swimwearbeastyz #HenchaVoigt #HenchaVoigtFitness #wagsmiami #morelife"
"And we still goin..."
Article continues below
"Yeah, a yacht can be fun ⚓️"
"Be good do good look good✨✨✨ MAKEUP: @ashleyrenee.theartist
HAIR: @brittneethestylist
DRESS: @divamodafashioncouture"
"Rosé all day! Thank you @theconfidante for your amazing vibes always @heraswim"
Article continues below
"B l i s s ✨✨✨✨✨"
"Baby... The world is our oyster⚡️"
"Posted"
Article continues below
"#AshSlay #BlackGirlMagic #Melanin #Croatia #WagsMiami #eentertainment"
"✨All of this winnin✨"
"Check out my girls website @everythingswimwear! Finally miami feels like summer is here yayyyyyy!"
Article continues below
"@designereyesfl @heraswim photo credit : @darnellnicole #biminibliss #breakforbimini."
"be humble... sit down �� | @tansbylorena , @shopmaicouture |"
"The best thing one can do when it is raining, is let it rain. @asherahswimwear."
Article continues below
"Carpe diem. I live by it."
"03.26.16 | Be Your Only Competition @henchavoigtfitness."
"On set getting ready to shoot with @ohrangutangtv HMU: @Cristinapilo Watch behind the scenes on my snapchat now ��: TheeClaudsters."
Article continues below
"Hashtag BLESSED #versacemansion #staycation #miamilife #wagsmiami"
"#humpday."
"I be out of words tryna sum it up ➕."
Article continues below
"H A p p Y Monday Lovers! And nope İ Did not do My boobs .... Depending On My Cycle they fluctuate. Make sure to Follow my private Account as well @metisha_s Yallah."
"this ritual bath was perfect thank you @tansbylorena for my glow | Spa Palazzo at Boca Raton Resort & Club, A Waldorf Astoria Resort."
"Post baby body #raw #offthesnap #noedits #nofilter #mommyoftwo #9monthspostbaby #hater"
Article continues below
Season 2 of WAGS Miami premieres Sunday, Aug. 20 at 10 p.m., only on E!