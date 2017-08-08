Ken Goodman Photography/Cheetos
Ken Goodman Photography/Cheetos
Have you ever craved a deep-fried pickle covered in a Cheetos? What about flamin' hot and white cheddar Cheeto Mac-n-cheese? A Cheetos crusted cheesecake?
OK, so maybe none of these have ever really tickled your fancy as the perfect meal, but now the options are endless thanks to the news of the first-ever Cheetos restaurant.
That's right, Cheetos is opening The Spotted Cheetah pop-up restaurant in the Tribeca neighborhood of New York City for three days next week, August 15-17. The menu features everything we mentioned above and many more Cheetos-infused foods, all curated by celebrity chef Anne Burrell.
"As a long-time Cheetos fan, I'm thrilled to join forces with a snack brand that is truly an iconic American staple," Burrell said in a statement. "I had so much fun curating this specially crafted, one-of-a-kind menu for the first Cheetos restaurant – I can't wait to see guests' reactions!"
The three-course menu will range from $8 to $22, and will feature a total of 11 unique Cheetos-inspired dishes using various Cheetos flavors, including: Cheesy, Flamin' Hot, Flamin' Hot Limón, Flamin' Hot Chipotle Ranch, White Cheddar, Cheddar Jalapeño, and even the Sweetos flavors of cinnamon sugar and caramel (no, we didn't know those existed either).
"Once again, our fans have inspired us with their creativity and playfulness," said Ryan Matiyow, senior director of marketing for Frito-Lay. "We've seen their love for Cheetos exhibited through innovative dishes, desserts and beverages, which motivated us to create a restaurant that would bring a full Cheetos culinary experience to life. The Spotted Cheetah is a fun and delicious way for Cheetos to celebrate a variety of favorite flavors in an upscale and playful culinary setting that will wow our guests."
Matiyow also noted that the entire Cheetos team has sampled the menu with their favorite being the Flamin' Hot and White Cheddar Mac n' Cheetos.
You can check out the full menu and even snag a reservation here.