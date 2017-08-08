Country music fans are mourning the loss of a legend.

E! News can confirm "Rhinestone Cowboy" singer Glen Campbell died Tuesday morning in Nashville. He was 81.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and legendary singer and guitarist, Glen Travis Campbell, at the age of 81, following his long and courageous battle with Alzheimer's disease," a statement read on his personal website. "In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Glen Campbell Memorial Fund at BrightFocus Foundation through the CareLiving.org donation page."

His wife Kim Campbell also shared a statement that read, "The family appreciates your prayers and respect for their privacy at this time."

During his career that spanned six decades, Glen sold more than 45 million records. In fact, he sold more than the Beatles in 1968.