Country music fans are mourning the loss of a legend.
E! News can confirm "Rhinestone Cowboy" singer Glen Campbell died Tuesday morning in Nashville. He was 81.
"It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and legendary singer and guitarist, Glen Travis Campbell, at the age of 81, following his long and courageous battle with Alzheimer's disease," a statement read on his personal website. "In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Glen Campbell Memorial Fund at BrightFocus Foundation through the CareLiving.org donation page."
His wife Kim Campbell also shared a statement that read, "The family appreciates your prayers and respect for their privacy at this time."
During his career that spanned six decades, Glen sold more than 45 million records. In fact, he sold more than the Beatles in 1968.
Donaldson Collection/Getty Images
Earlier this year, Glen released his final studio album titled Adiós that included a collection of mainly cover songs by Bob Dylan, Harry Nilsson and other artists.
"Almost every time he sat down with a guitar, these were his go-to songs," daughter Ashley Campbell told Rolling Stone Country. "They were very much engrained in his memory—like, so far back that they were one of the last things he started losing."
In addition to winning more than 10 Grammys in his career, Glen was also inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2005.
"Had Glen Campbell 'only' played guitar and never voiced a note, he would have spent a lifetime as one of America's most consequential recording musicians. Had he never played guitar and 'only' sung, his voice would rank with American music's most riveting, expressive, and enduring," Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum CEO Kyle Young said in a statement. "He left indelible marks as a musician, a singer, and an entertainer, and he bravely shared his incalculable talent with adoring audiences even as he fought a cruel and dread disease. To all of us who heard and loved his soulful music, he was a delight."
Glen is survived by his wife and their three children, Cal, Shannon and Ashley; his children from previous marriages, Debby, Kelli, Travis, Kane, and Dillon; ten grandchildren, great- and great-great-grandchildren; sisters Barbara, Sandra, and Jane; and brothers John Wallace "Shorty" and Gerald.
Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family during this difficult time.
TMZ was first to report of Glen's passing.